Tanzania: Simba Kit Business - Vunjabei Group Grabs 2bn/ - Deal

SIMBA have announced a lucrative 2bn/- kit deal with Vunjabei Group in an occasion held at Mlimani City Hall in the city yesterday.

Vunjabei becomes Simba's new kit manufacturer for two years in a deal worth 2bn/-.

Simba Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Barbara Gonzalez announced the winner and noted that the deal also involves pairs of the jersey for the senior, youth and women teams.

"Simba announced the kit tender process in December and today we are officially announcing Fred Ngajiro alias Fred Vunjabei through Vunjabei group. The contract value of this tender is 2 billion/- for two years. "

"Vunjabei group has recognised the weight and size of Simba brand and this contract value will be for the youth team, women and senior team. It has never happened for Simba to secure a 2bn/- contract value for the kit."

Barbara explained that the deal is a great achievement for the club noting that last year they earned 100m/- and now it is a twoyear deal worth 2bn/-.

"Most people do not know, last year we earned 100m/- and now we overpass up to 2bn/-. The jump proves how huge the size of the Simba brand is. "

Through her description Barbara noted 11 companies applied for the tender and the winner was a Tanzanian.

"There were many companies including South African Umbro, there was Adidas... 11 companies applied for the contract and the winner is a Tanzanian. This shows Simba recognizes the creativity of young people in Tanzania. "

Barbara explained the benefits of the agreement include providing employment to many young people, adding that Vunjabei will be responsible for the distribution of the kit nationwide.

"Through this contract Vunjabei will be creating jobs for youths but also promote Simba's brand. As their contract is for the manufacture of the kit and merchandise; and we give him the authority to make Simba branded shops all over Tanzania. "

"He will also set up mobile shops; when the team goes to Mbeya, Arusha, Kagera... he will accompany them to sell the kit and various products."

The founder and CEO of Vunjabei Group Limited Fred Ngajiro said he was delighted to win the tender and thanked Simba for being professional throughout the process.

"I would like to express my special thanks to the leadership of Simba and to fans for being professional in the whole process of finding the winner of this tender. "We have worked and applied for a contract in several clubs and we came across non-professional actions that were to bring us down but after sitting down and looking at the opportunity ahead of us in Simba club we applied. We believed that with a lot of expertise and changes in Simba justice would have been done."

Ngajiro described that the competition was stiff as his opponents were from different countries, companies and had the world's largest trade mark and experience.