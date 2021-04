His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, President of Liberia, has reinstated Assistant Minister for Commerce and Trade at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry with immediate effect.

Assistant Minister Peter D. Somah was suspended on Friday, April 2, 2021, for administrative reasons.

The Liberian Chief Executive reinstated Mr. Somah on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

President Weah has directed that Mr. Somah observe all administrative procedures in the discharge of his duties and responsibilities.