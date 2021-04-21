Tanzania: Mwinyi Meets Zawio Leaders in Isles

PRESIDENT Hussein Mwinyi yesterday met and held talks with Zanzibar Widows and Divorced Organisation (ZAWIO) leaders, promising to review unfriendly laws, which deprive them their basic rights.

Dr Mwinyi said it would be good for the organisation to identify the shortcomings in the laws and regulations, so that they are amended for the well-being of divorced and widows, adding that it was unwise to leave divorced women and widows without support.

Elaborating, he pointed out that there are women who earn money with their partners/spouses and once they divorce, women are left without anything to own.

This has been common in the Island with some men linking their unacceptable behaviour of violating women's rights with religion as an excuse that is wrong.

Dr Mwinyi commended ZAWIO leaders for their dedicated work in helping widows in the Unguja and Pemba communities. In showing his support, President Mwinyi donated some 10m/- for the organization as well as Iftar for the more than 300 most vulnerable widows and the divorced.

Equally, Dr Mwinyi promised that the government will ensure it supports ZAWIO in achieving its goals, stressing that there are three major things that are needed in strengthening the organization citing them as market, capital and education on entrepreneurship skills.

However, he emphasised the need for the organization to ensure that challenges they face are resolved including reliable markets of their products.

Chairwoman of the Board of (ZAWIO) Ms Mgeni Hassan Juma described efforts being taken by the organization, while promising to ensure that amendments to be presented in the House of Representatives will get the legislators' approval.

Ms Juma who is also the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives of Zanzibar thanked President Mwinyi for supporting the organisation and First Lady Mama Mariam Mwinyi for nurturing and supporting the organisation.

Earlier, the Director General of ZAWIO Ms Tabia Makame Mohamed also thanked Dr Mwinyi for caring and supporting the organization.

The meeting with the President was an opportunity for the director to explain the achievements and challenges of the community established organization under the Zanzibar Civil Society Act of 1995, which focuses on helping divorced and widows in Zanzibar.

She said coordinators of ZAWIO in Unguja and Pemba train widows and the divorced on some entrepreneurship skills so that they keep on eking out a living in families.

She said that future plans include training 10 widows/divorced to become drivers, as well as establishing them a traditional food restaurant in Matemwe following a scholarship from the Zanzibar Police Commissioner.