Tanzania: Minister Suspends Buhigwe District Executive Director Over Embezzlement, Poor Perfomance

21 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Digital Reporter

Minister of State in President's Office-Regional Administration and Local Government, Ummy Mwalimu has suspended Buhigwe District Executive Director, Anosta Nyamoga effectively from 20th April, 2021.

A statement issued by Government's head of communications at PO-RALG, Nteghenjwa Hoseah, Wednesday morning, said apart from the suspension, a thorough investigation will be conducted over embezzlements and poor performance allegations leveled against the district boss.

Equally, the statement added, the Minister ordered Permanent Secretary at the Office to initiate investigation on the matter immediately.

Meanwhile, Minister Ummy directed Kigoma Regional Commissioner to ensure that the probe team gets a deserved cooperation in order to accomplish the task on time.

