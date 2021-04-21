South Africa: Cell C - Slowly, Steadily Goes the Turnaround

analysis

Hopefully, Blue Label, which owns a hefty chunk of Cell C, and other investors and funders in the cellular company are not expecting a return in a hurry. Turnarounds this complex take time.

Heavily indebted cellular company Cell C has stabilised the business and improved the quality of its earnings, but stakeholders and lenders may be dismayed to learn that the turnaround will take until at least 2024 to complete.

But by this time, assuming all goes well, the company will have transitioned from a telco into what management calls a "techco", a digital services provider that uses its telco platform to provide customers with a range of products and services.

However, getting there requires South Africa's fourth-largest telecoms operator to swallow the medicine -- impairments, retrenchments and other cost-cutting -- which is reflected in the most recent results for the year to December 2020.

Once-off items affecting the reported loss of R5.5-billion include a R5-billion impairment, recapitalisation costs of R434-million and network site restoration costs of R248-million.

Total revenue for the 12-month period was down by 8% to R13.8-billion as the company continues its process of weeding out its unprofitable subscribers.

Its nearest competitor, Telkom, is making hay, growing...