Tunisia: Men's Club African Volleyball Championship - (Day 2): Esperance St Secure Second Win in Row

Tunis/Tunisia — Esperance Sportive of Tunis (EST) secured their second win in a row at the Men's Club African Volleyball Championship, after defeating Kenya's Port Authority by three sets to zero (25-27, 11-25, 13-25), at a Group A day-2 game played Monday in Tunis.

Earlier in the day, the other Tunisian team CO Kélibia qualified for the quarterfinals of the Men's Club African Volleyball Championship, after defeating Uganda's Nemostar 3-0 (25-10, 25-21, 21-18), at a Group C day-2 game.

Results of Day 2:

Group A :

Monday

Rukinzo (Bur) - APR (Rwa) 0-3 (14-25, 15-25, 19-25)

Port Authority (Ken) - Esperance de Tunis (Tun) 0-3 (25-27, 11-25, 13-25)

Already played:

Kenya Ports Authority (Kenya) - APR (Rwanda) 3-2 (26-24, 25-23, 21-25, 25-23, 5-12)

Esperance (Tunisia) - Rukinzo (Burundi) 3-0 (25-13, 25-10, 25-9

Standings

Pts

G

1. Esperance ST

6

2

2. APR

4

2

3. Kenya Ports

2

2

4. Rukinzo

2