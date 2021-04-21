Nigeria: El-Zakzaky - Shiites Accuse Police of Harassment, Intimidation

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) has accused the FCT police command of harassment and intimidation.

The group which protested over the continued detention of its leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky at Wuse Market, Abuja, yesterday, alleged that the police threw teargas and shot at the protesters.

A statement signed by Abdullahi Musa, on behalf of the Academic Forum of the IMN, said the police harassed so many innocent people including passers-by, mostly women while attempting to disperse the protesters.

"We came out as usual on the streets of Abuja calling on the Nigerian authorities to respect the rule of law and free our leader unconditionally and also remind the general public that in 2015 within 48hrs over 1000 of his followers were mercilessly killed by the officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army as they officially launched attack on him in his own residence, killing almost every soul in the house and setting their corpses ablaze.

Musa added that the protest started around 3:00pm peacefully from Sky Memorial but just as they were to disperse at Wuse Market, the police arrived and started shooting teargas and life ammunition on the peaceful and unarmed protesters.

"The police harassed so many innocent people including passeraby mostly women and they removed their hijabs," he further said.

Reacting, the FCT police command spokesperson, ASP Maryam Yusuf, said the group disturbed public peace with their protest.

"They acted violently, attacking passersby and destroying public property. They even attacked police officers," she said.