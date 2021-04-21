Nigeria: El-Zakzaky - Shiites Accuse Police of Harassment, Intimidation

20 April 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Terkula Igidi

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) has accused the FCT police command of harassment and intimidation.

The group which protested over the continued detention of its leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky at Wuse Market, Abuja, yesterday, alleged that the police threw teargas and shot at the protesters.

A statement signed by Abdullahi Musa, on behalf of the Academic Forum of the IMN, said the police harassed so many innocent people including passers-by, mostly women while attempting to disperse the protesters.

"We came out as usual on the streets of Abuja calling on the Nigerian authorities to respect the rule of law and free our leader unconditionally and also remind the general public that in 2015 within 48hrs over 1000 of his followers were mercilessly killed by the officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army as they officially launched attack on him in his own residence, killing almost every soul in the house and setting their corpses ablaze.

Musa added that the protest started around 3:00pm peacefully from Sky Memorial but just as they were to disperse at Wuse Market, the police arrived and started shooting teargas and life ammunition on the peaceful and unarmed protesters.

"The police harassed so many innocent people including passeraby mostly women and they removed their hijabs," he further said.

Reacting, the FCT police command spokesperson, ASP Maryam Yusuf, said the group disturbed public peace with their protest.

"They acted violently, attacking passersby and destroying public property. They even attacked police officers," she said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.