Nigeria: Ondo Gov'ship - PDP Goes to Appeal Court As Akeredolu Wins At Tribunal

The election tribunal sitting in Akure has struck out the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, against the re-election of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

The PDP and its candidate had challenged the victory of Akeredolu in the October 2020 governorship election.

In the two hours judgement, the chairman of the tribunal, Justice Abubakar Umar, however, struck out Jegede's petition for lack of jurisdiction.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Akeredolu the winner of last year's governorship election having polled the highest votes to defeat Jegede of the PDP and former deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Displeased with the outcome of the election, Jegede through his counsel, Mr Onyeksasi Ikpeasu (SAN), challenged the victory of Akeredolu at the poll.

The major crux of Jegede's petition was that the re-elected governor was not validly nominated by his party, APC.

Reacting to the judgement, Governor Akeredolu described it as a true reflection of the position of the law and the collective wish of the people.

Meanwhile, PDP has disclosed its intention to challenge the judgement of the tribunal at the appeal court.

In a statement signed by the state publicity secretary of the party, Kennedy Ikantu Peretei, it said it has a strong case; hence it is appealing the judgement.