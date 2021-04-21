Nigeria: Anambra 2021 - PDP Moves Against Sabotage, in-Fighting

A group within the People's Democratic Party in Anambra has vowed to deal with members who stifle the party's chances of securing power in governorship polls slated for November 6.

The PDP's race for the government house ( known as Agu Awka) has been routinely stifled at the level of primaries by court injunctions pushed by aggrieved members.

The Independent Leaders Forum in the PDP call the action sabotage.

The forum comprises professionals and businessmen who want to see PDP take power in Anambra. PDP was last in power in 2003.

It has donated 10,000 membership cards to help PDP's revalidation and registration statewide in a bid to show "commitment and determination", according to its president Obinna Okafor.

"Our mandate is to get to Agu Awka, we will put our resources and our men down to actualise our dreams," Okafor said.

"Nobody born of a woman will truncate Anambra PDP movement to government house again. Nobody again that can destroy PDP progress in Anambra state and we are determined to get to Agu Awka."

"We have had series of reconciliations and none work for us. This time we will use action for action, for those who may still they can be smart.

"We have met with some party chieftains , like Chris Uba, Olisa Metuh and many others urging them to come together and move the party forward.

We hope they will come together and do the needful to move the party to government house, " he said

"All the people causing trouble in PDP, using violent and court actions to truncate the party movement to government house cannot do it again because we will match them fire for fire, action for action. This time around, they cannot use their trick to stop PDP from getting to the government house.