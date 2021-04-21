Nigeria: Anambra Gov'ship - APGA Charges N22m for Form, Fixes June 23 for Primary

21 April 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

Ahead of the November governorship election in Anambra State, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has fixed June 23 for its primary election.

This is contained in the provisional timetable/schedule of activities for the November 6 governorship election signed by APGA's National Organising Secretary, Mr. Ifeanyi Mbaeri, on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to timetable/schedule, the National Working Committee (NWC) will meet on June 27 to ratify the party's governorship candidate for the Anambra governorship election.

In the guideline, the party said the expression of interest form will cost N2m, while nomination form is N20m.

However, female aspirants and aspirants living with disability will be granted a 50 per cent discount of the amount.

The guideline also stated that sale and return of nomination forms will be done from May 25 to June 8.

It said screening of prospective governorship aspirants will be conducted at APGA National Secretariat in Abuja on June 10, while the resolution of appeals arising from the screening is to be held at the secretariat on June 12.

