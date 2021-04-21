Nigeria: PDP Chieftain Orbih Seeks More Youth Participation in Politics

The National Vice Chairman South-South of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih, has called for greater youth participation in politics.

He made the call when Oyo Speaker Adebo Ogundoyin led youths from across the country to pay him a visit and congratulate him on his emergence as PDP South-South vice chairman.

The visiting team also used the occasion to solicit his support for the youth to be strategically allotted positions for some of the highest offices in the country.

Speaking at the event, Orbih said that with greater and active youth participation in politics, he was optimistic that they would contribute innovative ideas, and put their overwhelming numbers to advantage while restoring vibrancy to the politics of the country.

He said: "I want to identify with all that you have said today. First, we need greater participation of our youths in politics.

"I think the importance of your visit is that we all have a role to play, irrespective of political parties, to chart new course for our nation.

"And I can assure you that the message you brought to me today, I will take to the highest decision body of our party".

Orbih, who argued the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was the only political party in the country that accommodates the interest of youths, also promised to encourage greater participation of youths in politics and governance.

"You are in a very safe company. Today, in Nigeria, PDP is the only party that accommodates the interest of youths," he said.

He assured the visitors of massive support in ensuring youth inclusiveness at the highest levels of decision making even as he acknowledged the country had the needed crop of youths who could make a difference in whatever position they were placed.

Acknowledging Orbih as a nationalist with proven support for the aspiration of youths across party affiliations, Ogundoyin said they were in his house to congratulate him on his newly elected position and pledge their loyalty and support in his quest to enthrone a new and transformational leadership for the country.

Ogundoyin appealed to Orbih to rally like minds in his party to ensure that the dreams of Nigerian youths regarding their aspirations for the coveted post of President, Vice President, Senate President and other top political positions in the country were realized.

He noted that the recent agitation by youths in the country, through the #EndSARS protests, could not be ignored any more.

According to him, the youth would unify the country better than the older generation who he accused of playing pedestrian politics of ethnicity and religion.

"But we can't achieve this without our voice being heard. So active participation of youths in politics is the way forward.

"So we are here to solicit for your support to achieve this by supporting the youths to lead the country in the highest position in the country," he said.

The youth group consisting mainly of leaders across every field of endeavour, had earlier paid a visit to Chairman of The GIG Group, Mr Chidi Ajaere, who Ogundoyin described as one of most accomplished youths and visionary leaders.

Ajaere had welcomed the Oyo Speaker and other youths, noting that young Nigerians were better placed to offer quality leadership to the country.

"The composition of your team, devoid of party affiliations, shows that we can reap maximally from our diversity.

"Sustain this political movement and our country would be better for it," Ajaere said