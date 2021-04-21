Tanzania: Yanga Seek to Up Tempo As They Host Gwambina

Dar es Salaam — After their 1-0 victory against Biashara Mara United, Young Africans today play Gwambina FC in the ongoing Vodacom Premier League this evening in one of the three matches being played at various venues.

Also, Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) will host Biashara Mara United at the Uhuru Stadium in the city from 2pm, while Coastal Union face Mtibwa Sugar at the Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga. However, all eyes will be on the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium from 7pm where Yanga would be seeking to collect another three points in order to widening the gap in points against their traditional rivals Simba who are placed second with 52 point from 22 matches. Yanga are at the top with 54 points from 25 matches, while Gwambina FC are placed 12th with 30 points from 24 matches.

The Yanga-Gwambina match should be the toughest - if only because the Jangwani Street club is targeting victory to continue dominating the pilot seat, while Gwambina want to improve their position in the 18-club league's standings. Yanga's head coach Juma Mwambusi said the players are in top morale ahead of the duel, and they are hell-bent for leather to record a clear win. Although they will miss the services of attacking midfielder Feisal 'Fei Toto' Salum due to injury, the other players are able, willing and ready to virtually fight unto death for victory. In the first match held in November last year, the two teams recorded a barren draw.

"We are ready for the match, and my players are in high spirits to please the team's fans. We are taking the match seriously, and are confident we will collect all the three points," said Mwambusi.

Gwambina FC coach Mohammed Badri also claimed that his players are in top shape and ready to record good results. However, he expressed fears that Yanga will give them tough and rough times, - motivated as they are by their previous win.