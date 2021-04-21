Tunisia: Women's Club African Volleyball Championship - Groups Draw

Tunis/Tunisia — The draw for the groups of the Women's - group Club African Volleyball Championship scheduled for April 21-May 1 in Kelibia was made Tuesday and resulted in two groups composed of four and five teams.

Group A is composed of CS Sfaxien (Tunisia), Muzinga (Burundi), CO Kelibia (Tunisia), Kenya Prisons (Kenya) and Wolaita Sodo (Ethiopia), while Group B is made up of CF Carthage (Tunisia), National Alcohol (Ethiopia), Kenya Pipeline (Kenya), Customs (Nigeria), ASEC Mimosa (Côte d'Ivoire) and AS Douanes (Burkina Faso).

Day 1 fixtures

Playing Wednesday, April 21:

Customs (NGR) - National Alcohol (ETH)

Kenya Prisons (KEN) - ASEC Mimosa (CIV)

CF Carthage (TUN) - AS Douanes (BUR)

CS Sfaxien (TUN) - Wolaita Sodo (ETH)