Nigeria: Police Confirm Attack On Greenfield University Kaduna

The Police Command in Kaduna State, has confirmed attack by gunmen on Greenfield University on Tuesday evening.

The university located on Kaduna-Abuja highway, was attacked at about 8:35p.m on Tuesday.

The Command Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kaduna, that some of the students were abducted.

Mr Jalige, an assistant superintendent of police, however said that the number of students kidnapped had not been ascertained.

He said security operatives have been deployed to the general area for search and rescue operation.

Greenfield University is located along the Kaduna-Abuja Highway, some few Kilometers to the Olam feed factory which is about 30km from Kaduna town.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

