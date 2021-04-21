Nigeria: Police Confirm Attack On Greenfield University Kaduna

21 April 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

Greenfield University is located along the Kaduna-Abuja Highway, some few Kilometers to the Olam feed factory .

The Police Command in Kaduna State, has confirmed attack by gunmen on Greenfield University on Tuesday evening.

The university located on Kaduna-Abuja highway, was attacked at about 8:35p.m on Tuesday.

The Command Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kaduna, that some of the students were abducted.

Mr Jalige, an assistant superintendent of police, however said that the number of students kidnapped had not been ascertained.

He said security operatives have been deployed to the general area for search and rescue operation.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

