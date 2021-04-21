Ethiopia: Nebe Opens Election Sub - Offices in Addis Ababa, Oromia

ADDIS ABABA- The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) announced that it has opened 28 additional voter registration sub-offices in Addis Ababa and Oromia State.

Board's Communication Adviser SolianaShimelis said that whilst 15 additional election sub-offices are opened in Addis Ababa, the remaining are being operational in different parts of Oromia.

As to Soliana, the exceeding number of registered people in a single voter registration office from the standard 1,500 in the sated areas is the factor to the board to set up new sub- election offices. Forming new voter registration sub-offices have become crucial particularly in Addis Ababa's environs.

NEBE could open additional election sub-offices in other parts of the country before the Election Day.

She called that collaboration of states and city administrations to the effectiveness of additional voter registration sub-offices.