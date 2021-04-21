Ethiopia: Agency Debuts Traffic Fines Online Payment

ADDIS ABABA- Addis Ababa City Traffic Management Agency has introduced new traffic fines online payment system aimed at avoiding long queues for paying the fines.

Unveiling the application , Agency General Director Eng. Jiregna Hirpa yesterday said that the current structured system of fine payment has been applied in crowded workspace as the number of drivers waiting to pay fine is growing.

As to him, the online payment system is likely to simplify the tricky scenario as it can be used everywhere and every time.

The income generated from fine of traffic law violators will be accumulated using e-birr while customers have to own e-birr account in one of banks which signed agreement with the Agency, The Ethiopian Herald learnt.

Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, Awash Bank, Dashen Bank, Abyssinia Bank, and Cooperative Bank of Oromia have signed the agreement and are being activated to serve customers who pay the fine, he said.

"e-birr Chief Operations officer, Abebe Mullu on his part also briefed that e-birr has been applied in payment related online applications. I hope, it will make the payment system so easy," he added.