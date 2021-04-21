Ethiopia: Tvet Centers, Universities Joint Efforts Hone Skills - Ministry

21 April 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Mulatu Belachew

ADDISS ABABA- Technical and Vocational Education and Training Institutes (TVETI) need to work in partner with universities to produce internationally competent, productive and civic minded citizens, said Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

Opening the Second National skill, technology, action research competition, symposium and exhibition yesterday Science and Higher Education Minister Samuel Urkato said that Technical and

(TVETI) and universities have to move in unison to come up with scholars meeting international market demands apart from quenching the national skill, technology, and action research thirst.

The minister also said that the government has taken many reform activities that enable the sector to cultivate the expected skilled and qualified human capital that in turn help the nation meet inclusive development and prosperity.

Hence, for this to happen, citizens have to join Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) centers based on their interest to be skilled ones, technological equipped thereby contributing a lot to the overall development of the nation and the growing industry.

He also called on all concerned bodies to collaboratively work with a view to addressing input, quality and accessibility gaps witnessed in the sector in sustainable ways.

"TVET graduates can be entrepreneurs instead of being job seekers, and TVET centers are proved to be key tools and engine for fostering development agendas.

Federal TVET Agency Director General, Getachew Negash, said that now the country has over 706 government TVET institutes and nearly 900 private TVET institutes. During this budget year alone over 313 thousand students are on board public TVET institutes.

This exhibition is of paramount importance in connecting the technology with enterprises and other business actors to make the discoveries commercialized.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.