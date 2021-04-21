Ethiopia: Tvet Centers, Universities Joint Efforts Hone Skills - Ministry

ADDISS ABABA- Technical and Vocational Education and Training Institutes (TVETI) need to work in partner with universities to produce internationally competent, productive and civic minded citizens, said Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

Opening the Second National skill, technology, action research competition, symposium and exhibition yesterday Science and Higher Education Minister Samuel Urkato said that Technical and

(TVETI) and universities have to move in unison to come up with scholars meeting international market demands apart from quenching the national skill, technology, and action research thirst.

The minister also said that the government has taken many reform activities that enable the sector to cultivate the expected skilled and qualified human capital that in turn help the nation meet inclusive development and prosperity.

Hence, for this to happen, citizens have to join Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) centers based on their interest to be skilled ones, technological equipped thereby contributing a lot to the overall development of the nation and the growing industry.

He also called on all concerned bodies to collaboratively work with a view to addressing input, quality and accessibility gaps witnessed in the sector in sustainable ways.

"TVET graduates can be entrepreneurs instead of being job seekers, and TVET centers are proved to be key tools and engine for fostering development agendas.

Federal TVET Agency Director General, Getachew Negash, said that now the country has over 706 government TVET institutes and nearly 900 private TVET institutes. During this budget year alone over 313 thousand students are on board public TVET institutes.

This exhibition is of paramount importance in connecting the technology with enterprises and other business actors to make the discoveries commercialized.