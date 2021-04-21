Ethiopia: Some Int'l Media Reportages On GERD Damaging

ADDISABABA - Some international news media companies unprofessional report on the ongoing Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) talks have caused a negative impact on the negotiation process and created misunderstanding among the international community about the dam, a political expert said.

Bahir Dar University Assistant Professor of Political Science and International Relations Wuhibegzer Ferede, who participated in the latest round of negotiation told local media that some corporate media's reports about GERD are not encouraging the fairness of the talks and the mutual benefit of all Nile upper riparian countries.

As to him, the Western media's presentation of the dam as a matter of sovereignty for Ethiopia and as a matter of survival for Egypt has also negatively impacted the GERD negotiation and mutual utilization of the Nile River.

Sharing the above, a journalist and with extensive research on Western media's report on the GERD Yohannes Lijalem stated that the corporate media have been largely attached the construction of the dam with war and conflicts.

Although the international media have attached extensive converge to GERD, the reports are largely lacking accuracy and the language the media have employed are also problematic and do not show the facts on the ground. "We should employ the whole available means to communicate the truth about the GERD to international community as it is a matter of survival for the people and government of Ethiopia."

Meanwhile Wuhibegzer highlighted that Western media's coverage on the GERD has a favorable outcome in building the country's positive image among the global community. The extensive media coverage about GERD has also promoted Ethiopia's untapped natural resources and overall good image as well as development activities.