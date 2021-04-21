Ethiopia: Emma Call On Media to Uphold New Proclamation

ADDIS ABABA - The Ethiopian Mass Media Authority (EMMA) stated that all media outlets are expected to join hands to bring about significant change in the media industry complying with the new proclamation.

Opening a one day panel discussion for print and broadcast media outlet experts to discuss the recent media draft proclamation, EMMA Director General Mohammed Endris said the aim of the panel discussion is to help get all media outlets prepared themselves for practically translating the new draft rule of Online Media Services in the country to bring about the desired change.

The panel discussion was also of instrumental in introducing the new draft rule for media outlets and urges them to commence soon as EMMA is responsible for regulating Online Media Services rules.

Besides, he said, what should be done regarding the sector, what procedures should broadcast or report in newspapers, TV, radio, and newsletters via online media services follow to impartially and fairly run activities.

"Media accessibility is increasing from time to time in the country and this provides the community with chance and unrestricted boundary to have information on various issues," he noted.

One of the new proclamation contributors Solomon Goshu on his part said EMMA's new draft proclamation number 12 38/2013 first is helpful in creating awareness for media stakeholders and then finally approving it through keeping proper code of conduct.

He also said the proclamation also gives mandate to regulate and support media sectors as well as make them accountable when doing wrong.

New draft online media service has focused following actors to properly broadcast programs through their respective channel or website.