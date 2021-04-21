South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 1,568,366 Cases of Covid-19

20 April 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 568 366.

Deaths and Recoveries

Today, 130 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 11, Free State 7, Gauteng 11, Kwa- Zulu Natal 5, Limpopo 5, Mpumalanga 3, North West 34, Northern Cape 13 and Western Cape 41. This which brings the total to 53 887 deaths. Some Provinces have been conducting data verification at facilities to ensure that all COVID-19 related deaths that were not reported are reported.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 494 630, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved.

