South Africa: Meddling Ministers and Dodgy Spooks - Inspector-General of Intelligence Lays Bare His Woes to Zondo

The Zondo Commission heard succinct and at times startling testimony on Tuesday night revealing how the State Security Agency - which it has emerged was at the heart of State Capture - ensured the Office of the Inspector-General of Intelligence was not able to fulfil its function of exercising intelligence oversight.

In the clandestine business of national intelligence, the South African Constitution ensures there is civilian oversight in the form of an office to hold the country's spooks to account. The office is that of the Inspector-General of Intelligence, who for the past four years has been Dr Setlhomamaru Isaac Dintwe.

It was Dintwe who appeared before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, during Tuesday's evening sitting.

Dressed in a three-piece checked suit replete with tie pin and pocket square, Dintwe appeared eager to air his experience after four frustrating years at the helm.

Although the Office of the Inspector-General of Intelligence exercises oversight of the State Security Agency (SSA), as well as the intelligence services of the police and defence force, its budget came from the SSA.

"The very office over which you have oversight is the very office you have to...