Liberia: Properties Set Ablaze in Ganta - Breaking News

Reports from Ganta, the provincial city of Nimba county said an eviction order from the court has been resisted by some family members over a land dispute thus leading to setting some properties on fire.

"We woke up this morning and saw the place on fire. We do not know who set it on fired," one eyewitness in the place told this paper.

"Many stores are closed down now. Also, schools are closed . The circuit court in Sanniquellie on yesterday issued an eviction order in favor of one Fred Johnson. When the sheriff from the court came to effect the order, the families of the Donzos, Jabateh and others resisted it," our correspondent said.

The case of a parcel of land in Ganta has been in court for many years. The Jabatehs an Donzos and other families of the Mandingo ethnic group, a tribe in Nimba have been occupying the land for years claiming ownership.

But Johnson said he was the rightful owner of the properties but the other families rejected and the case was taken to court for adjudication.

But after years of legal battle, Johnson was declared. the rightful owner of the land.

"But the other families said they will not leave and the place belongs to them. Police has to come on the scene from yesterday. The city is tense," he added.

When this paper contacted a senior police officer in the area, he confirmed. "Yes, there is a serious problem here now. We are trying to send for more men ' the officer who declined to be name said.

No details of casualties were released at the time of filing this story.