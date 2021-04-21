Liberia: Report Drugs Users... .. Prest. Weah Urges Margibi Citizens

President George Weah on Monday told citizens of kakata, Margibi county to report drugs smugglers and users to the security so that the law can take its course. He told residents of Margibi at the start of his third nationwide tour.

But his statement was in response to an appeal from a representative of the religious council in Margibi in which he called on the president to help combat drugs users.

"We need to check our own family members. They know that bringing them is bad. But they still bring them, he said.

Marbigi, according to record, is one county that grows more marijuana than any county in Liberia.

He added, 'We need to expose them. We Need to bring them to book and deal with them. Liberians came from war to civility.'

Earlier, a representative from the religious community said, that Marbigi youths were vulnerable to taking drugs and they needed the president to seek ways to help the county.

Margibi, president Weah said, about 64.5percent of voters voted for him and he could not take this place lightly. "We must work together. So we can develop Margibi county."

He said, the national development is not an event, but a process. He said, he was satisfied with the officials in the country on the level of cooperation despite them belonging in an opposition camp.

" I am very satisfied with the level of cooperation between the officials of Margbigi and us. This is a clear demonstration of cooperation . We can succeed with united front."