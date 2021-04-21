Liberia: Report Drugs Users... .. Prest. Weah Urges Margibi Citizens

20 April 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

President George Weah on Monday told citizens of kakata, Margibi county to report drugs smugglers and users to the security so that the law can take its course. He told residents of Margibi at the start of his third nationwide tour.

But his statement was in response to an appeal from a representative of the religious council in Margibi in which he called on the president to help combat drugs users.

"We need to check our own family members. They know that bringing them is bad. But they still bring them, he said.

Marbigi, according to record, is one county that grows more marijuana than any county in Liberia.

He added, 'We need to expose them. We Need to bring them to book and deal with them. Liberians came from war to civility.'

Earlier, a representative from the religious community said, that Marbigi youths were vulnerable to taking drugs and they needed the president to seek ways to help the county.

Margibi, president Weah said, about 64.5percent of voters voted for him and he could not take this place lightly. "We must work together. So we can develop Margibi county."

He said, the national development is not an event, but a process. He said, he was satisfied with the officials in the country on the level of cooperation despite them belonging in an opposition camp.

" I am very satisfied with the level of cooperation between the officials of Margbigi and us. This is a clear demonstration of cooperation . We can succeed with united front."

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Republic

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.