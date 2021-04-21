Liberia: Calm Restores to Ganta

21 April 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Relative calm has returned to Ganta, the provincial city of Nimba following two days of demonstrations which led to the setting ablaze properties, police spokesman said.

Moses Carter told reporters that the city is calm and people are returning to their normal activities.

It can be recalled that on Monday an eviction order from a court was resisted by some family members over a parcel of land which has been a point of contestation for over a decade.

Two family members from the Mandingo ethnic group, Donzos and Jabateh on one side and Mr. Fred Johnson of the Mano Ethnic on the other hand have claimed ownership.

Johnson filed a complaint to the court and after almost 12 years, he was declared the legitimate owner of the land. But the two families resisted court order. The largest warehouse in the city was set ablaze by unknown persons.

"We woke up this morning and saw the place on fire. We do not know who set it on fire," one eyewitness in the place told this paper.

Many stores were closed as well as schools. It is not known how many arrest were made and there was no immediate report of casualty were reported.

