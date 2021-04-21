Angola: President Regrets Death of Citizens Due to Rains

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, expressed his regret Tuesday in Luanda over the loss of human lives and the huge material damages caused by the heavy rains that fell over the Angolan capital in the last few days.

In a message addressed to the country, the Angolan president said that, "the heavy rains that have fallen in the month of April on Luanda, besides the high material damage, yesterday caused the death of 14 citizens, either due to the direct effect of the heavy rains, or due to the collapse of their precarious homes.

"We cannot remain indifferent to yet another tragedy, which cyclically mourns or causes serious damage to the inhabitants of the capital in the most acute period of the rainy season," he said, expressing his solidarity and most heartfelt condolences to all the families who lost their loved ones.

The Head of State appealed to the good sense and understanding of all the inhabitants of the capital, "to avoid aggravating the already fragile sanitation system of the city, refraining from building on the water lines and rainwater drainage channels, respecting the measures adopted for its full operation.

According to figures from the National Civil Protection and Fire Service, the rain that fell Monday in Luanda province killed 14 people, whilst two others were injured, and flooded 1,600 homes, leading to the displacement of 8,000 people.

The deaths were mainly caused by electrocution and falling walls, in the municipalities of Luanda, with five (5) cases, Cazenga (3), Viana, Kilamba Kiaxi and Cacuaco with two (2) deaths each.

The rain also damaged bridges, felled trees, caused the overflow of several retention basins and also caused damage to vehicles, many of which were submerged.

