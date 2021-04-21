South Africa: Alleged Fraudster Remanded in Custody, Awaiting Bail Application

20 April 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Gauteng — The Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court remanded Edozie Okobi (43) in custody until 26 April 2021 for formal bail application after his court appearance today on fraud and theft allegations involving approximately R6 million.

It is alleged that Okobi and his co-accused girlfriend, Angel Tau (28) allegedly fraudulently created a duplicate email address to launder money from a prospective steel pipe buyer in February 2017.

Further investigation revealed that Okobi and Tau allegedly interrupted and re-directed the steel pipe buyer to their fraudulent email address where they provided new banking details of which an amount of R6 million was transferred.

The investigation team facilitated to recover an amount of R4 million before it could be spent by the accused.

Tau was arrested in May 2017 and has since been sentenced to eight years direct imprisonment on counts of fraud and theft.

A warrant of arrest was issued for Okobi's apprehension and he was circulated on local and international boarder movement control as a person of interest on fraud and theft related matter.

Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team in Germiston successfully traced and arrested Okobi in Douglasdale and subsequently charged him for fraud and theft yesterday, 19 April 2021.

