Namibia: Foot-and-Mouth Disease Movement Restrictions Lifted

21 April 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform on Tuesday lifted the movement restrictions of cloven-hoofed animals and products that were imposed following the outbreaks of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in the FMD Protection Zone.

The zones comprised of Kavango East, Kavango West, Ohangwena, Oshikoto and Kunene, Oshana and Omusati regions including Tsumkwe constituency in the Otjozondupa region, the Ministry's Chief Veterinary Officer, Albertina Shilongo said.

"The last positive FMD case was observed in the Protection Zone 20 January and according to the FMD contingency plan, should 90 days lapse without observing any new FMD positive case in the Protection Zone, the outbreak is considered to have been successfully controlled, hence the lifting of all restrictive measures," she added.

Despite the lifting of the movement restrictions, Shilongo said vaccination of cattle against FMD will continue in order to prevent possible future outbreaks and FMD surveillance will also continue.

FMD was first detected on 28 September 2020, in Kavango East region and subsequently spread to Kavango West, Ohangwena, Oshikoto and Oshana regions affecting nine constituencies.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.