Mauritius: Covid-19 - Nineteen Students Who Tested Positive Could Not Sit for Their Respective Examinations

21 April 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

Nineteen students, namely, two sitting for the Primary School Achievement Certificate (PSAC) examinations, nine for the National Certificate of Examinations (NCE), four for School Certificate (SC) and four for Higher School Certificate (HSC) examinations, were tested positive and were on treatment. As such, they could not sit for their respective examinations.

This statement was made, yesterday, at the National Assembly, by the Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, in reply to a Parliamentary Question.

The VPM further informed that 53 candidates were admitted in quarantine centres during the examination period adding that arrangements were made for them to sit for their examinations within a designated quarantined examination centre, and under strict sanitary and examination conditions. She added that this group of 53 candidates, comprised 16 from PSAC, 15 from NCE, 17 from SC, and five from HSC.

As regards invigilators, Mrs Dookun-Luchoomun indicated that one designated supervisor who was involved in a briefing session prior to the start of the HSC examinations was tested positive. As a result, six invigilators were quarantined.

In addition, one invigilator supervising for the PSAC examinations was also found to be COVID-19 positive in the evening of 06 April 2021 following a random test effected in the region of Highlands, after which one invigilator and one reader were placed in quarantine. The first two PCR tests carried out on both were negative, the VPM added.

Furthermore, she underscored that out of 1 105 students who did not sit for the examinations, only 200 were school candidates. The rest were private candidates or candidates from secondary schools attempting for PSAC again, she concluded.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.