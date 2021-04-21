Mauritius: Covid-19 - Nineteen Students Who Tested Positive Could Not Sit for Their Respective Examinations

press release

Nineteen students, namely, two sitting for the Primary School Achievement Certificate (PSAC) examinations, nine for the National Certificate of Examinations (NCE), four for School Certificate (SC) and four for Higher School Certificate (HSC) examinations, were tested positive and were on treatment. As such, they could not sit for their respective examinations.

This statement was made, yesterday, at the National Assembly, by the Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, in reply to a Parliamentary Question.

The VPM further informed that 53 candidates were admitted in quarantine centres during the examination period adding that arrangements were made for them to sit for their examinations within a designated quarantined examination centre, and under strict sanitary and examination conditions. She added that this group of 53 candidates, comprised 16 from PSAC, 15 from NCE, 17 from SC, and five from HSC.

As regards invigilators, Mrs Dookun-Luchoomun indicated that one designated supervisor who was involved in a briefing session prior to the start of the HSC examinations was tested positive. As a result, six invigilators were quarantined.

In addition, one invigilator supervising for the PSAC examinations was also found to be COVID-19 positive in the evening of 06 April 2021 following a random test effected in the region of Highlands, after which one invigilator and one reader were placed in quarantine. The first two PCR tests carried out on both were negative, the VPM added.

Furthermore, she underscored that out of 1 105 students who did not sit for the examinations, only 200 were school candidates. The rest were private candidates or candidates from secondary schools attempting for PSAC again, she concluded.