Mauritius: Covid-19 - Total of 34 Positive Patients Admitted in Icu Since March 2020 to Date

21 April 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

Since March 2020, the number of COVID-19 patients tested positive and admitted to New Souillac Hospital is 14, out of which seven required intubation and ventilation. As regards the new ENT Hospital, the number of COVID-19 patients tested positive admitted in the ICU is 20 out of which 13 required intubation and ventilation. Hence, the number of patients who have been admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) since March 2020 is 34.

This statement was made, yesterday, by the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, in a reply to a Parliamentary Question pertaining to the number of COVID-19 positive-tested persons admitted in the ICU of the New Souillac Hospital and the ENT Hospital, respectively, since March 2020 to date.

Dr Jagutpal pointed out that as per the current protocol, no treatment is provided to asymptomatic patients while symptomatic patients with mild to moderate infection, that is absence of viral pneumonia and hypoxia, are treated as per symptoms. As for symptomatic patients with severe disease, that is presence of pneumonia and hypoxia, they are treated intravenously, with anti viral medications as well as with antibiotics which are readily available for administration intravenously as and when required.

He further informed that out of the 34 patients, 14 have been treated in order to avoid being placed under ventilation and intubation. However, out of the 20 patients who required ventilation and intubation, 15 have passed away since March 2020, he stated.

The Health Minister underlined that since the first cases of COVID-19 worldwide, great progress has been made in the management of critical patients with complications from COVID-19 and particularly respiratory complications. The protocols for the care of critical patients, that is, those admitted to ICU, have been adapted to international standards in Mauritius.

Moreover, he pointed out that well ahead of the second epidemic, the protocol for the management of critical patients was updated by the Anaesthetists and the ENT hospital was equipped with the necessary equipment. Currently, in addition to the prescription of treatment based on corticosteroids and anticoagulants prescribed at the first respiratory signs, the goal is to delay intubation as much as possible, by less aggressive resuscitation techniques, such as high concentration masks and high flow oxygen therapy, he added.

These resuscitation techniques make it possible, for some patients who would have systematically been intubated previously, not to undergo this procedure, and this significantly improves the patient's prognosis thus decreasing the percentage of deaths among critical patients considerably between the first and the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in Mauritius, Dr Jagutpal concluded.

