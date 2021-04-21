Mauritius: Covid-19 - Admission and Discharge Criteria of Patients Based On Protocols Aligned With Who Recommendations

press release

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Mauritius, a protocol for the care and treatment of patients infected with COVID-19 has been prepared in light of international literature and findings. The protocol is regularly updated as new evidence emerges and is aligned with the World Health Organisation's (WHO) recommendations.

This statement was made, yesterday, by the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, in reply to a Parliamentary Question pertaining to the discharge of COVID-19 positive tested patients over the period end of March to beginning of April 2021.

The Minister recalled that the protocol used by his Ministry has been devised by a panel of experts comprising doctors holding specialist qualifications in Internal Medicine, Infectious diseases, Immunology Pneumonia, Gastroenterology, Geriatrics, Emergency Medicine, Anaesthesia, Nephrology, Gynaecology-Obstetrics, Paediatrics and Microbiology. The latest protocol used to discharge patients for the period end of March 2021 to beginning of April 2021 dates back to 25 February 2021, he added.

This protocol, Dr Jagutpal highlighted, is similar to other medical protocols, and provides guidance for the care and treatment of the diseased based on: the medical history of the patient, age, presence of co morbidities and other immune deficiencies, as well as the clinical, biological and radiological status of the patient. The protocol also establishes that admission and discharge criteria of patients are based on, inter alia, the stage and severity of the illness, and the clinical and biological evolution of the patient, he pointed out.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Governance Mauritius By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Consequently, the Health Minister indicated that a protocol for the patient's care and treatment needs to be adopted by the treating doctor in light of the situation of each patient. He added that, in line with established protocol, an asymptomatic patient will undergo a PCR test on day 7 and day 10, and the patient will remain in the treatment centre for at least ten days. The patient will be allowed to leave the treatment centre only upon two consecutive negative PCR tests results, he said.

Dr Jagutpal further informed that in case the patient is tested positive for COVID-19 on day 10, a PCR test will be carried out every three days until a negative PCR test is obtained. The test will be repeated at least after 24 hours, and, upon two consequent negative PCR test, the patient will be discharged from the treatment centre.

As regards atypical patients, the Minister underscored that there is a panel of experts whose mandate is to determine and decide upon the release of these patients upon verification of criteria like age, clinical status of the illness, clinical status of the patient, immune status, length of admission in treatment centre, clinical status on the decision making date, the patient's serological status and, the patients PCR test results, including the Cycle Threshold CT.

Regarding patients who have been tested positive in quarantine centres, Dr Jagutpal stated that they are immediately transferred to treatment centres until the end of treatment.