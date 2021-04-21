Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - One Local Case Detected

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has recorded one local case of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
The person is a dialysis patient living in Baie du Cap. A Contact Tracing exercise was initiated following the detection of this case.
386 patients considered cured have returned home.
Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:
415 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centers.
119 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).
37 cases recorded following targeted screening.
5 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Number of active cases at the local level: 174.
Further details will be provided in a communiqué to be issued this afternoon.