Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - One Local Case Detected

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has recorded one local case of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The person is a dialysis patient living in Baie du Cap. A Contact Tracing exercise was initiated following the detection of this case.

386 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

415 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centers.

119 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

37 cases recorded following targeted screening.

5 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Number of active cases at the local level: 174.

Further details will be provided in a communiqué to be issued this afternoon.