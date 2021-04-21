South Africa: Condolences for Chadian President

21 April 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has received with sadness, the disturbing news of the death of President of the Republic of Chad Marshal Idriss Déby Itno.

The 68-year-old Chadian President passed away on Tuesday, 20 April 2021, following injuries he sustained while leading his military forces to repel a rebel attack.

"President Ramaphosa has, on behalf of the government and people of South Africa, extended his deepest condolences to the fallen President's family as well as the government and people of Chad," the President's Office said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, President Ramaphosa has furthermore expressed the concern of the South African government at developments in Chad involving armed groups.

President Ramaphosa has called for an immediate cessation of violence, which he believes is necessary to bring peace and stability to the Chadian people as part of ending the conflict on the continent.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the violence that has claimed so many lives, including that of President Déby. We call for calm and a cessation of fighting," said President Ramaphosa.

