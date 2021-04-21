Liberia: CPP Wants House Rescind Rep. Kolubah's Suspension, but CDC Rep. Gray Accuses Colleagues of Being Disingenuous

Monrovia — Members of the House of Representatives are engulfed in a sea of acrimonious recriminations weeks after the suspension of Rep. Yekeh Kolubah by the Plenary of the House of Representative for 30 sitting days (about four months).

Rep. Kolubah was suspended on March 25, 2021 by Plenary, the highest decision-making body of the House of Representatives over what it termed as his constant habit of raining insults at President George Weah and exposing the House to public disrepute.

But Rep. Kolubah, through his lawyers filed a Writ of Prohibition against Speaker Bhofal Chambers and members of the House of Representatives (respondent) before Associate Justice Joseph Nagbe, Chamber Justice of the Supreme Court, to place a stay order on the enforcement of the suspension.

However, Justice Nagbe did not grant the writ of probation, rather he cited both parties to a conference this Thursday, April 22.

While both parties await the outcome of the conference, supporters from both side of the isle (CPP and ruling party) have begun throwing jibes at each other.

The Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) Caucus, through a statement read by its Chairman, Rep. Joseph Papa Kolleh (District #7, Bong County) said said it is troubled and saddened by the 'kangaroo decision' of the House of Representatives to suspend Rep. Kolubah on the basis of utterances he made in his constituent or outside of Plenary. The CPP Caucus said using the Chambers of the House to go against and after Rep. Kolubah or any other member of the House for utterances made outside of the Capitol Building towards the President of Liberia or any other non-member of the Legislature was wrong and illegal and called on plenary to rescind its decision or they will support their colleague to take appropriate actions against the House.

Excerpt of the Statement: "In consequence of the above, the entire membership of the CPP Legislative Caucus with consent of the CPP National Leadership, calls on the House of Representative to rescind the unlawful decision taken and announced against Hon. Kolubah, failing which could to appropriate legal and other necessary political actions to bring the appropriate and necessary relief."

According to the largest opposition legislative bloc within the House, the procedure used by the Plenary of the House of Representatives to suspend Rep. Kolubah was not only flawed but unconstitutional, adding the Constitution provides that two-thirds of the entire membership of each chamber of the Legislature has the authority to expel or suspend a member, consistent with due process of law.

"CPP Legislative Caucus contends that the due process was not observed and accorded, and that twenty members of the House comprising of 73 members cannot constitute two-thirds to suspend or expel a member as mandated by the Constitution of Liberia."