Liberia: Gbowe Peace Foundation Trains Peace Brigade in Lofa County

Voinjama, Lofa County — The Gbowee Peace Foundation in collaboration with the Women's Peace and Humanitarian Fund recently ended a weeklong refresher training for peace brigades in Liberia's northern Lofa County.

The peace workshop, which brought together more than 60 rural women from Salayea, Foya, Voinjama, Zorzor, Kolahun, and Vahun, is hoping that the forum would provide knowledge and education on how people in rural communities can avert violent crimes against teens, who have essentially become breadwinners for their parents. Each of the selected districts was represented by ten women at the seminar.

The training, held under the team "Sustain the Peace" is part of an eighteen months' project geared toward mobilizing and sensitizing Liberians to end violence against women across the various districts in Lofa and its surroundings. It afforded many women to voice out many issues affecting and how men are in the middle of their woes.

"Most men usually tell us that women are not to say certain things. Most times, women are fined for speaking on some domestic violence issues like rape, men beating on their wives, and other forms of violence," says Lofa County's Traditional chairlady Kumusa Bowolie.

The Gbowee Peace Foundation says its latest training is aimed at reducing the impact of violent crimes against women across Liberia, especially rural settlements, where SGBV and other domestic crimes are on the increase. And the training comes in the wake of mounting concerns that a significant number of SGBV victims in rural Liberia are unaware of violations of their fundamental human rights.

According to the US State Department 2020 report, Lofa County, which is Liberia's fourth populous county, is among regions in the country where sexual and gender-based violence have been perpetrated against women and teenagers. With the exception of Grand cape Mount which tops the list of counties with the most violence cases against women in Liberia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Lofa County sits in the second top position, according to the Ministry of Justice latest report on violence against women, which recorded 600 rape cases between June 2020 and to January 2021. The entire 2018 saw more than 800 rape cases in the country. The situation with SGBV against women is said to have become worst under covid-19 lockdowns.

Aside from SGBV and the corresponding justice issues, organizers of the training also said they are praying the conference would make important intervention for lasting peace in most parts of Lofa County; a region with the most diverse tribes (Kissi, Mandingo, Lorma, Kpelleh, Gbandii, and Mende) so that they can truly reconcile their differences and live as one.

"Gbowee Peace Foundation decided to build on the idea of the Women Mass Action for Peace, where in 2003 the women gathered to advocate for peace and justice, and ensured they got it," said Mr. David Konneh, Program Manager of the Gbowee Peace Foundation.

Mr. Konneh, who gave positive impression about the women's gathering, asserted that preaching peace and preventing conflict are essential tools necessary for lasting peace.