Liberia: After 85 Years LFA Breaks Ground Headquarters

Monrovia — The president of the Liberia Football Association Mustapha Raji along with representatives of FIFA delegation have broken grounds for the construction of a new LFA headquarters along the SKD Boulevard, Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

The US$1.4 million project is fully sponsored by FIFA.

The project is being implemented by CESAF-Liberia Limited which signed a US$1.4 million contract with the LFA on 29 January 2020.

Raji and CESAF manager Diego Pol signed the project, which should have lasted for 20 months but was severely obstructed by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The project, of important architectural and economic values, involves the construction of a new multi three-storey building; on the ground floor, a sumptuous entrance and a very spacious conference room with the first and second floors entirely dedicated to offices.

Since the LFA was founded in 1936 it will be the first time to operate from its own headquarter something many football lovers who attended the program including deputy youth and sports Andy Quamie express is a great achievement for Raji and team at the LFA.

LFA President Mustapha Raji, at the ground-breaking ceremony on Tuesday thanked the Federation of International Football Associations for the continuous support to Liberia. He stressed that money for football will be used for football as long he is president of the Liberian FA.

Raji said the opportunity given by FIFA to develop artificial pitches and the FA headquarters is in the right direction to develop football in Africa and around the world.

"We like you take our massage to president Infantino that Liberia needs more, there's more that we need to happen in our country we understand that everyone has equal envelope but our situation today is very grave and we need more support," he said.