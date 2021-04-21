Liberia: Ex-President Sirleaf, Former NPHIL Director Nyenswah Speak On High-Level Panel On Global Health

Monrovia — Liberia's former President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, and Global Public Health Expert and Senior Research Associate at the Johns Hopkins University, Mr. Tolbert G. Nyenswah will this weekend speak at a global health event.

The event which is organized by the Global Health Science and Practice Technical Exchange (GHTechX), is curated through a partnership between the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, and the Global Health: Science and Practice Journal.

Former President Sirleaf will speak on variety of global health issues including how countries can use the COVID-19 crisis to motivate action to address inequalities in a more robust and sustainable way, and the importance of country leadership to address epidemics and advance health goals.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nyenswah will also deliver a presentation involving a panel of expert on the importance of resilience in the health system, tremendous lessons Liberia learned from its efforts in addressing Ebola and building back better. Furthermore, Mr. Nyenswah will share experiences on how these lessons can help countries address new health challenges, including the ongoing COVID-19.

Also expected to speak at GHTecnX, will be Dr. Tedros Adhamon, the Director General of the World Health Organization, Dr. Paul Farmer, founder of Partners in Health and Chair of the Department of Health and Social Medicine at Harvard Medical School while Dr. Jim Tielsch, Chair of the Department of Global Health at the George Washington Milken Institute School of Public Health will moderate the opening panel.

"We would be honored with your presence, particularly given your leadership addressing the Ebola epidemic in Liberia, your works strengthening the primary health care system, and your recent work with the WHO conducting an independent evaluation of the global COVID-19 response" said, Dr. Maria A. Carrasco, USAID lead -- GHTechX Organizing Committee United States Agency for International Development.

The virtual event anticipates thousands of attendees from across the World at this fully global event. The event will take place from 21 - 24 April 2021 in Washington D.C. Participants spanning global health experts, students, and professionals from across the global health community will share knowledge on global health issues.