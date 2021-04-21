Liberia: ANC's Cummings Blames Government for Lack of Opportunity for University Graduates

Paynesville — Alexander B. Cummings, the political leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) has lashed at the government for failing to provide the needed opportunities to Liberians, especially the youth who he says are working diligently to build their capacities to achieve their dreams and ambitions.

Speaking at 17th Commencement Convocation of the United Methodist University at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex Tuesday, Mr. Cummings said every Liberian does not need to work in government.

He added that those who are ready to work hard, as well as disciplined and invest in themselves, they must be enabled to own and participate fully in their country's economy, and have their interests prioritized in the management of and benefits from the natural wealth of the country.

According the ANC strongman, those who have the responsibility to guarantee equality in opportunity are not doing well to ensure the wellbeing of the citizens.

"Too many of our citizens, like you, our graduates, who now hunger for, and have earned the right, to the opportunities they need to lift themselves and their parents out of the claws of poverty, are finding the opportunities unfairly restricted and difficult to come by," Cummings said.

He added, "Yesterday, the same people who called and agitated for change, who promised a new dawn of equality of all Liberians, are today committing the same wrongs, and worsening the already difficult conditions of the country, and our people."

Unlike the expected change, ANC political leader said the nation is governed in a way that excludes individuals from the rights and privileges to which all citizens ought to be equally entitled to.

"Rather than change, we continue to see opportunities which are conferred by citizenship reapportioned not based on equality in citizenship but a warped sense of partisanship and the corruption of cronyism," Mr. Cummings said.