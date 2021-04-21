Liberia: LCC President Questions the Rationale Behind the Printing of New Liberian Bank Notes

Monrovia — As the signing of a Joint Resolution by members of the National Legislature for the printing of L$48million remain in limbo, the Liberia Council of Churches (LCC), through its President Bishop Kortu K. Brown has termed as a form of "gambling" the move being made by the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) led-government of President George Manneh Weah to print new family of Liberian currency without the submission and clear understand of a full report on the total amount of money in circulation by the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL).

It can be recalled that members of the Liberian Senate recently concurred with their colleagues at the House of Representatives for the Executive, through the CBL to print the amount of L$48billion in phases.

The Senators made few modifications on the decision taken by their colleagues from the lower house, something which now compels the setting up of a conference committee for both Plenaries to finally make a determination.

But speaking in an exclusive interview with FrontPage Africa at his offices in Brewerville recently, Bishop Brown questioned the rationale behind the proposal for the Liberian government to use about US$40million to print the new money.

Bishop Brown observed that there are mounting concerns within the public on the whereabouts of monies printed during the administration of ex-Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, and the present regime of President George Manneh Weah.

He emphasized that there is no guarantee that the relevant authorities will "keep record or account" for the new money that the Executive intends to print.

"The real troubling aspect of the printing of the money is the fact that the Central Bank, we were told does not have any report on the total amount of bank notes on even the printing that was done during the regime of Madam Sirleaf. We don't know the total; we are estimating and so, it's a gamble"

"What is the guarantee that if we use US$40million dollars to print L$48billion we are going to ensure that we keep record? Now, we don't have a record system of all the money Liberia has. So, what's the guarantee that we will have a record of the money we want to print. Those are the concerns. What did we do with the monies that were printed before and even recently?"

Shame on CBL

Authorities of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) and the country's Economic Management Team (EMT), headed by Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel Tweah, have struggled to adequately propound on the total amount of Liberian bank notes presently in circulation.

They blamed local business entrepreneurs for refusing to save their monies in the banks.

They claimed that these entrepreneurs are in the constant habit of keeping their monies at their respective homes.

In some instances, some of these EMT officials flagrantly reneged on stating the exact amount in circulation in the country on grounds that the matter has a "security implication".