Liberia: Ruling Into Long-Standing Land Dispute Sparks Anger and Destruction in Nimba

Ganta — A one-day demonstration fueled by some angry residents over the burning of a warehouse Tuesday paralyzed the commercial city of Ganta in Nimba County.

The city wore a deserted look with vehicles staying off the roads, government offices, banks and schools remained closed while business establishments kept their shutters down.

The burning of the warehouse came a day after the 8th Judicial Circuit Court in the county ruled in favor of a resident of Ganta, Fred Suah, against four different family members believed to be from the Mandingo ethnic group in a land dispute case that had lingered for over 12 years.

On Monday, court officers were accompanied by officers of the Executive Protection Service (EPS) to effect the demolition of 10 houses owned by four different families on the two blocks of the disputed land situated on the Saclepea road.

During the process, some of the victims, mainly from the Mandingo ethnic group, vowed to "die for their land", while others threatened to go after Suah for "influencing the court" to rule against them", claiming to be legitimate owners of the land.

Following the destruction of the warehouse, angry crowd, mainly Gio and Mano people, gathered before the main mosque in Ganta and threatened to set it ablaze before their plans were averted by police officers.

Some residents of the city pointed accusing fingers at Jabateh family for being the masterminds for the destruction of the mosque, but the head of the family rejected the allegations, describing it as a diabolical lie.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Police IG Sudue halts ongoing demolition

Meanwhile, The Inspector General of Police, Patrick Sudue, Tuesday put a halt to the ongoing demolition process in the city following Tuesday's tribal violence "to allow government carry on investigation into the burning of the warehouse".

Sudue called for peaceful co-existence between Mandingo ethnic group and other tribes in the county.

"Violence will not benefit anyone. The only way forward is to have a dialogue," Sudue said.

"Before the Ganta Incident Tuesday, the Mano,Gio and Mandingo people have been living together in a peaceful manner in Nimba County and there is a need for them to continue to do so".

He added: "This case is between Fred Suah and and a few group of the Donzos Sando Koroma and Jabateh Families, not the rest of the other tribes".

Unending land dispute cases in Nimba

Several attempts have been made to resolve land dispute cases in the county, but none has yielded any significant final result.

In 2008, the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS) and the Swiss based organization, Inter-peace, launched a project aimed at supporting reconciliation in Nimba County in order to contribute to the process of sustaining peace in Liberia.