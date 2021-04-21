Liberia: Prominent Childhood Friends of Jefferson Koijee Debunk Claims He Participated in Liberian Civil War

Monrovia — A group of prominent Liberians under the banner 'Childhood Friends of Jefferson T. Koijee' has sharply denied allegations linking Koijee to the Liberian civil war.

Mr. Koijee who currently serves as the Mayor of Monrovia is an influential member of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change, heading the party's youth league.

There have been strings of allegations levied against him by some individuals and rights groups including the International Justice Group (IJG) that he actively participated in the civil war which claimed the lives of about 250,000 people, displaced millions and sent thousands more into exile.

But the group of friends, in defense of Koijee, issued a statement claiming that during their interactions with him at different times of their upbringing in the youth and student communities, they have not known him or received any information and evidence linking him to any warring faction or violent activity during the Liberian civil war.

"We believe that the allegations of war crimes against him are diabolical and unfounded," the group debunked.