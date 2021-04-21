Egypt: Parl't Speaker Greets Sisi On 10th of Ramadan

21 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Parliament Speaker Hanafi Gebali sent a cable of greetings to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Wednesday 24/4/2021 on the occasion of 10th of Ramadan.

In the cable, Gebali lauded the Armed Forces and wished Egypt more progress and prosperity.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

