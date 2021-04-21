Egypt: Agriculture Ministry's Spokesman - Egypt World's 1st Exporter of Citrus

Egypt is the largest exporter of citrus in the world, Agriculture Ministry's Spokesman Mohamed el Qersh said on Tuesday 20/4/2021.

During an interview with Extra News channel, Qersh noted that the Egyptian products reach all the world's continents, pointing to a plan which is based on three major axes to increase the agricultural exports by opening new markets in new countries, monitoring the quality, and increasing the farmers' awareness.

About 14,000 pesticide appliers had been trained, a matter which allows exporting the Egyptian products without problems, Qersh mentioned.

He also stressed the importance of strategic ties with Russia in the field of agricultural exports.

About 3.4 million feddans of wheat had been cultivated this year, he added.

Egypt Today