Egypt: IMF - Egypt Has Second-Largest Economy in Arab Region During 2020

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said the Egyptian economy has outperformed several economies in the Arab region, ranking it second in the region in 2020, just behind Saudi Arabia.

The Egyptian economy has surpassed oil economies in the region, including the UAE, Iraq and Qatar, with the size of its economy amounting to dlrs 361.8 billion, the IMF said in a report on Tuesday 20/4/2021.

The report added that the total size of economies monitored by the IMF in 19 countries registered dlrs 2.4 trillion, topped by the Saudi economy with the size of its economy totaling dlrs 701.5 billion.

The UAE economy came third, with its economy valued at dlrs 354.3 billion, followed by the Iraqi, Qatari and Algerian economies with the size of their economies recording dlrs 172.1 billion, dlrs 146.1 billion and dlrs 144.3 billion respectively.

MENA