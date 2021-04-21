Egypt Reports 855 New Coronavirus Cases, 42 Fatalities

The Health Ministry said on Tuesday 20/4/2021that 855 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 218,041.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 42 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 12,820.

As many as 556 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 164,368 so far, the spokesman said.

MENA