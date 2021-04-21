Namibia: Diekmann Flies Flag High in Italy

Namibian rower Maike Diekmann's preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games are on track after she won two silver medals at an international regatta in Italy over the weekend.

Competing at the Memorial Paolo D'Aloja International Regatta in Piediluco, Italy, Diekmann won two silver medals in the women's single sculls 2 000m races on Saturday and Sunday.

In Saturday's race, Veronica Lisi of Italy came first in 8:15,57, with Diekmann second, a mere 0,20 seconds behind in 8:15,77, while Govaert Caitlin of Belgium came third in 8:26,97.

In Sunday's race, another Italian, Clara Guerra came first in eight minutes 5,56 seconds, with Diekmann nearly five seconds behind in 8:10,28 and Paola Piazzola of Italy third in 8:15,72.

Diekmann said it was great to be back on the water and racing again, but added that her mind and body still had to get used to the competition mode.

"In the final I didn't get into a great race rhythm straight away and the Italian made a move on me over the first 1 000m. I needed to try get back up on her but in the end I only managed to gain a few seconds on her in a tough sprint to the line, and ended up missing out on the gold medal by 0,20 seconds," she said.

"I rowed a much better race in the second final on Sunday. My first 1 000m were great, with good technical strokes and physically pushing on, but the Italian made her move just after the 1 000m mark and stayed ahead, although I managed to come in second for my second silver medal of the weekend," she added.

Diekmann said the results meant a lot to her.

"It's easy to lose perspective sometimes in professional sport. The pressures you put on yourself are a natural part of elite level sport, but at the end of the day, if you can't feel the enjoyment or lose sight of why you do this sport, a result means so little and feels empty. This regatta taught me that and I am so grateful and excited to come home with two silver medals for myself and Namibia. It was really important to go to this event and race, as the period without any racing due to Covid has been too long for me," she said.

"My next competitions are not yet confirmed, but I'll be racing at the South African Championships on 1 May, while I am also planning to race at the World Cup II in Lucerne, Switzerland and possibly Saubaudia, Italy), although this still has to be confirmed due to financial challenges," she added.

Diekmann thanked the Namibia National Olympic Committee, the Janine and Suzelle Davin Trust Fund, and the World Rowing Federation for their financial support.