Namibia: Olympic Jinx Haunts Jonas

Arraigned amateur boxing star Jonas Junias Jonas will not make his professional debut on the May Day bill, the tournament's organiser Immanuel Moses has said. He may also not make it to this year's Olympic Games.

The 27 year old boxing prospect is being held in custody on charges of attempted murder and assault of a police officer following a violent incident that took place in Swakopmund on Friday.

Jonas was denied bail on Monday due to the seriousness of the case. He will make a formal bail application on 5 May, which automatically rules him out of the planned fight against Dominicus Weyulu in Windhoek on 1 May.

The AC Boxing and Fitness Academy said it will make changes to its May Day roster to reflect the "unfortunate" development involving the 2018 Commonwealth Games champion.

"It's not fair on him or the opponent to fight on that date because he's not in the right frame of mind.

The fight is around the corner. We don't want to comment on what happened, it's not our place. We'll wait for the court to decide," Moses told The Namibian Sport yesterday.

"We just want to inform you that he will not be fighting at May Day. It is unfortunate that he can't be there because Jonas is a star name. Weyulu will get a someone else to fight. The fight will go on."

The pro debut was meant to build on his recent success in the Ukraine where he won an international tournament to boost his profile as a favourite for Olympic gold.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Olympics Sport Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Games in Japan are a redemption mission for Jonas, after a scandalous debut in Rio de Janeiro, where he was arrested on allegations of sexually assaulting a Brazilian housekeeper at the athletes village.

Jonas was arrested on 7 August 2016 and released three days later ahead of his quarter-final fight the same day which he lost.

But the flag bearer remained stuck at the Namibian embassy in Rio de Janeiro while the court case dragged on for eight months before being allowed to return to Namibia pending the finalisation of his court proceedings.

The charges were dropped last year after judges "unanimously rejected the complainant's evidence of any untoward or sexually motivated conduct on the part of Jonas".

The Olympics in Tokyo start on 23 July and it remains to be seen whether he will be a part of it. He most certainly will not be part of Saturday's promotional function in Windhoek.

As for the May Day bill, bantamweight prospect Flaim Nangolo versus Gustav Petrus still headline the event.

Also on the card are Johannas Andreas v Paulus Morgen (lightweight); Mathew Nghikevali v Antonio Amungandjo (flyweight); Hafeni Ngesheya v Reinhold Mathews (lightweight); and Immanuel Shapaka v Roman Ndaindila (welterweight).