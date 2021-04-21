Southern Africa: Rhinos' Queens to Represent Zimbabwe in Cosafa Women Champions League

Zimbabwe Women's Soccer League champions, Black Rhinos Queens will represent Zimbabwe at the inaugural Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Women's Champions League (CWCL), a build-up to the maiden CAF Women's Champions League to be hosted by Morocco later this year.

According to a letter by COSAFA Secretary General Sue Destombes seen by NewZimbabwe.com, Black Rhinos Queens, who are home to several national team players including top striker Rutendo Makore, will come up against seven other teams in an eight-team regional tournament.

"Following previous correspondence on the above subject and the deadline set to confirm participation, we are pleased to advice that there will be eight participating teams in the inaugural COSAFA Women's Champions League (CWCL) namely: Prisons XI (Botswana), Manzini Wanderers (Swaziland), Lesotho Defense Force (Lesotho), Costa Do Sol(Mozambique), Tyra Magic (Namibia), and Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), Green Buffaloes (Zambia) and Black Rhinos Queens (Zimbabwe," Destombes said in a letter to all the participating teams.

"We are now finalising the hosting association as well as the timing (either June or August 2021) and will advise further in due course on the relevant logistics as well as the regulations."

The winner from the regional tournament will go on to represent the region at the CAF Women's Champions League finals in Morocco in November.

COSAFA is yet to finalise the hosts for this historical CWCL tournament which might be played either next month or in August and they will communicate logistics and other regulations later on.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) will have its inaugural Women's Champions League this year which will feature 8 teams from the 6 (Six) Zones with Nigeria given a wild card to field 2 teams in the WAFU B Zone because they are the holders of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations.

Eventually, the qualified eight teams from the six zones including the host team will be drawn into two groups of four teams in accordance with the regulations.

Black Rhinos won the league title in 2019 and will represent the country in the inaugural Caf Champions League this year.

The army side, which is coming from a lengthy inactivity and will compete with clubs from other countries that have been playing football, will have to make the most from the training which is expected to start in a week's time.

The Zimbabwe Women's Soccer League resolved last weekend that the league will start on June 19 after one-and-half-years of absence.

The clubs are expected to have conducted their Covid-19 tests by April 23.

ZIFA will partly fund the women's league by meeting the Covid-19 tests, referees fees as well as transport costs for the clubs.