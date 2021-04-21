Namibia: Swakopmund Businesswoman Murdered

21 April 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Swakopmund — The Swakopmund community is reeling in shock, following the death of a well known businesswoman, Irene Lohmeier (82) who was murdered at her residence in Kramersdorf.

It is not clear when exactly she was murdered, however, her body was discovered yesterday around 08h00 in her sitting room.

Lohmeier was involved in the establishment of Hans Lohmeier Men's Outfitters sports division at the town.

Her daughter made the gruesome discovery when she went to check up on her after an electrician who turned up at Lohmeier's house to fix plugs could not get a response from the deceased.

Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Gurirab yesterday told the media that the unknown suspects allegedly broke into the pensioner's house and strangled her to death.

"She was found lying face-down with multiple face and neck injuries by her daughter around 08h00 yesterday," Gurirab said.

Lohmeier's television was allegedly still on when her body was discovered.

It's still not clear how many suspects were involved in the murder and robbery.

According to Gurirab, the suspects allegedly ransacked the deceased's bedroom and took jewellery, a brown ostrich bag that contained personal belongs and several other unidentified items.

"The value of the stolen items is yet to be established. In the meantime, we are appealing to Namibians at large to be on the lookout for anyone who will be selling valuable jewellery without proper documentation and ownership," Gurirab appealed.

He also appealed to residents to report anyone that might have taken part in the robbery or share any information that can lead to the suspects' arrest.

Meanwhile, sources at the scene said the suspects allegedly gained entrance by forcing a window open. It is also said that one of the suspects carried out the robbery and murder barefoot.

They had a getaway car ready for their escape.

Inspector Gurirab can be contacted at 0812333745 and Detective Warrant Officer Ronnie Gariseb at 0812031808 or the nearest police station.

Read the original article on New Era.

