South Africa: Activists Call for Extension of Covid-19 Grant

21 April 2021
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Masego Mafata

Protests will take place at Union Buildings and Parliament on Thursday

Activists with the #PayTheGrants campaign will head to Parliament and the Union Buildings on Thursday to demand that the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant be increased and extended.

During his State of the Nation Address In February, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the three-month extension of the grant which was due to end on 31 January. Now with the deadline looming once again, civil society groups want to ensure that the grant is extended again.

On Tuesday, members of the C19 People's Coalition (C19) met to discuss the open letter they intend to hand over to the Department of Social Development, National Treasury and the office of the Presidency on Thursday.

Shaeera Kalla, a member of the Coalition's Cash Transfers Working Group, said that their letter makes four main demands:

Increase and extend the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant.

Include caregivers, most of whom are women.

Reassess the "unduly harsh and narrow criteria" for accessing the grant.

Make urgent progress towards a universal basic income grant

The Black Sash has organised transport for representatives to go to the Union Buildings in Pretoria and to Parliament in Cape Town for the handover, said Kalla.

"We are at a point where we need to build broader support and put pressure on the government. We have requested an urgent meeting to discuss the imminent termination of the Covid-19 grant since January but have received no response," Kalla said.

Nathan Taylor, a member of C19, said the group's plans for this week include mobilising churches and other faith-based organisations to support the campaign.

"We have to shake SACC [South African Council of Churches] out of their slumber," said Daddy Mabe from the Assembly of the Unemployed. He said the support of leaders from faith-based organisations will assist the campaign form "a coordinated voice".

While the final programme is yet to be made public, demonstrations and other actions discussed will include pickets outside post offices and SASSA offices as well as collaborating with other civil society organisations who support the cause.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: GroundUp

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chad President Idriss Déby Dies Fighting Rebel Attack
Sudan, Egypt Make Moves Over Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
Chad Army Says it Has Killed Rebels Who Staged Incursion
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.