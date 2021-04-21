Nigeria: Nine Fleeing Nigerian Inmates Arrested in Ghana

21 April 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Nine fleeing Nigerian inmates who allegedly broke jail have been arrested by the Ghanaian Police force at Ada Foah.

BBC Pidgin quoted the Ada Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent, Francis Somian, as saying that they got a tip-off that led them to Clinic Junction Lorry Station where the arrest was made on Monday.

The suspects were believed to be fugitive jailbreakers from Nigeria, who entered Ghana through ferry, across River Volta into Ada Foah.

The suspected had intended to continue their journey to Accra via commercial bus.

In a report, 3news Ghana identified as Emmanuel Obinnah Chiedozie, 27; Steve Eyenuku, 33; Enebeli Lucky, 29; Yommi Usmah, 29; Keli Ekureni, 33; Freedom Yusuf, 25; Obi Onuora, 38; Patrick Chanar, 47; and Bless Eyenuku, 25.

